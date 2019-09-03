De Pere: Business looking to fill 200 full-time positions

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) — A business in De Pere is looking to hiring more than 200 full-time employees.

Humana, a health and well-being company, announced Tuesday it has over 200 openings for Customer Service Inbound Call Representatives.

The company says the positions will support Humana’s individual Medicare business in providing telephone support to members with regard to customer service inquiries.

Interviews will take place at an open house on Saturday, September 21 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Humana’s De Pere office. Walk-ins are welcome.

Phone interviews can be scheduled for those unable to attend the open house.

Candidates are encouraged to apply online for the role by clicking here. Start dates are set for both October and November.