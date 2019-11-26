De Pere business participate in Small Business Saturday

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) — Businesses throughout downtown De Pere are gearing up for Small Business Saturday on November 30.

Small Business Saturday helps support the businesses and community while highlighting the shops, eateries, and services unique to the area.

In De Pere, shoppers and diners can grab a Shop Small Dine Small Passport from any participating location. Each time customers make a purchase at a participating store, they receive a stamp on the passport and will be entered to win prizes valued over $500.

The amount of stamps received will determine the number of times they are entered into the drawing. Passports can be picked up and turned in at any Shop Small Dine Small location.

Here is a list of participating locations and deals included: