De Pere business participate in Small Business Saturday

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) — Businesses throughout downtown De Pere are gearing up for Small Business Saturday on November 30.
Small Business Saturday helps support the businesses and community while highlighting the shops, eateries, and services unique to the area.
In De Pere, shoppers and diners can grab a Shop Small Dine Small Passport from any participating location. Each time customers make a purchase at a participating store, they receive a stamp on the passport and will be entered to win prizes valued over $500.
The amount of stamps received will determine the number of times they are entered into the drawing. Passports can be picked up and turned in at any Shop Small Dine Small location.
Here is a list of participating locations and deals included:
- The Abbey Bar: $3 featured beer and mixed drink; Lunch special (sandwich, fries and a cup of soup or chili) for $7.50.
- artlessBastard: First 20 customers receive a free photo notecard with purchase.
- Aunt Ethel’s: Free $10 holiday gift certificate with any $20 purchase for the first 100 customers (one per customer).
- Azure: Additional 50% off all sale merchandise; Gift with purchase of $100 or more.
- Blue Door Artworks: Make & Take emboss a holiday card (one per person); Customer Appreciation Sale on select items.
- Bu-tiffle Things Boutique: 20% off storewide.
- Covet: 10% off storewide.
- Dame Salon Spa: 20% off all Aveda purchases.
- Eggroll Palace: Purchase four eggrolls and get one free.
- Expressions Photography Studio: $5 off a $50 gift card or $15 off a $100 gift card; Special pop-up shopping event with local vendors.
- The Game Capital: Up to 40% off board games; Buy 3 Funko Pops, get 1 free.
- Game Trade: Buy 2 used games, get 1 free.
- God’s Purpose Apparel: 20% off entire purchase.
- Hey, daisy!: Free t-shirt with purchase of $30 or more; Register for a chance to win clothes for a year.
- Jenstar Movement Studio: Special shopping day with local Women in Business vendors; Instudio discounts on both retail and class packages.
- K Será Salon and Spa: 20% off all products.
- Klika Shoes: Entire store on sale.
- Life’s A Stitch DePere: All sewing machines specially priced; Gift with purchase on select machine models; 20% off fabric, notions and patterns.
- The Longbranch: 10% off Longbranch merchandise and gift cards.
- Nardi’s Affogato Bar: Howler’s Coffee Pop-up.
- Paintin’ Pottery: Ornament kits to-go for $48 (includes 6 ornaments to take and make at home and bring back for glazing and firing).
- Poppy Avenue Boutique: Double Loyalty Points Day; Receive a red envelope gift card with any purchase.
- Poppy Avenue Clean Beauty Bar: Double Loyalty Points Day; Free gift with purchase.
- The Pro Shop: 20% off any two Lole items; 10% off one tennis item; Special tennis and pickleball bundle pricing; First 10 customers with a $50+ purchase will receive a special ornament.
- The Puddle Duck: Free gift with purchase.
- Rock and Body Shop: Giveaways.
- Salon West: 10% off gift certificates; 50% Babyliss Titanium flat iron; Hempz gift sets that include holiday scent lotion and lip balm.
- Saltbox Lighting: 25% off in-stock lighting and lamps; 20% off accessories and artwork.
- Seroogy’s Chocolates: Free homemade chocolates and freshly brewed coffee all day; Drawing for a 2 lb gift of Seroogy’s Chocolates; Drawing for a 1 lb bag of Seroogy’s coffee.
- Studio Rouge: Handmade gifts and prints on sale; Surprise with purchase; “Annual Holiday Show” featuring Naughty & Nice Santa collection.
- Zegers Clothiers: Additional 40% off the lowest prices.