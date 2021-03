American flags are placed at a fountain in honor of fallen service members during a ceremony at the Tidewater Veterans Memorial in Virginia Beach for Veterans Day. The City of Virginia Beach has been hosting the Veterans Day parade and ceremonies since 1970. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Betsy Knapper/Released)

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The 2021 De Pere Kiwanis Memorial Day Parade has been canceled.

According to officials, the decision was made in cooperation with the City of De Pere Health Department.

The club is working on planning a possible Memorial Day event that follows health department and CDC guidelines.

There is no other information available at this time.

