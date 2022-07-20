DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – One year ago, the Chicago Street Pub and New Hope Methodist Church caught fire, but both places have found new spots in De Pere.

The Chicago Street Pub is currently on Heritage Road in the Swan Club. Not all was lost for the restaurant. The bar tops, chairs, and much of the memorabilia survived. Even the roof was repurposed as a part of their bar counter.

Owner Greg DeCleene says, “I do envision a Chicago Street Pub that’s on the end of maybe a strip mall, but right now, I’ve got to step back and get this place here right.”

New Hope has partnered with Bethany Church to keep their services going.

Board member Katy Gertz says, “We thought we’d only be here for a few Sundays and we really found a home here, so we’re still two separate churches, but in many ways, this has been an answer to our prayers.”

For both the restaurant and the church, they would not be back up and running without the support from the community.

DeCleene says, “The support from family, this community, it’s just off the charts. De Pere is so special. Sometimes, you almost get emotional with some of the thoughts but this community’s fantastic.”