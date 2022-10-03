DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – With the destruction and devastation that Hurricane Ian caused, the state of Wisconsin is sending more help.

First United Presbyterian Church of De Pere is heading to Fort Myers Beach to deliver supplies to their sister congregation, Chapel by the Sea, who, like the rest of their city, lost everything.

The church is still collecting supplies and is in need of batteries, tarps, cleaning supplies, and many more items.

“It’s really important to share our light with other people and by just giving and contributing, we can make a real difference by letting people know that they’re not forgotten and there is hope,” said First United Presbyterian Pastor, Luke Farwell.

Those interested in donating items have until this upcoming weekend and can drop off supplies, cash, or gift cards at 605 North Webster Avenue.