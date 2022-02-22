DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – After taking a break due to COVID-19, a local church will be offering the community ashes to start the Lenten season, but in a unique way.

St. Anne’s Church in De Pere will be offering Ashes to Go in both a walk-up and drive-thru service on March 2, Ash Wednesday. The day marks the start of the holy season of Lent and is a time for people to receive a cross of ashes on their foreheads.

The church took time off from this due to COVID-19 but will be offering the service at both the church and on the UWGB campus.

St. Anne’s Church is located on Libal Street in De Pere. If you’d like to receive ashes, you can enter the parking lot from Libal Street and look for the signs directing you – the process takes less than a minute.

Below is a schedule of the day and when they will be offering ashes to the public:

St. Anne’s – 7 – 8 a.m. & 4:30 – 6 p.m.

UWGB Campus – 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Regular services will be held at St. Anne’s starting at 7:30 p.m. as well.