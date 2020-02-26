GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

De Pere church offers Ashes to Go for Ash Wednesday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Rev. Ethan Jewett, with Saint Clement’s Episcopal Church, places ash on Tracey Dougherty’s forehead in front of a Starbucks Coffee at the corner of Chestnut and 19th Streets in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2013. Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, a time when Christians prepare for Easter through acts of penitence and prayer. Jewett said he placed ash on just over 600 worshiper’s foreheads. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Looking to mark Ash Wednesday but don’t have a lot of time to stop? De Pere’s St. Anne’s Episcopal Church is offering Ashes to Go.

According to St. Anne’s, Ashes to Go will be available from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. and again from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. St. Anne’s is located at 347 S. Libal Street, near De Pere High School.

For more about St. Anne’s, visit their website.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories