DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Looking to mark Ash Wednesday but don’t have a lot of time to stop? De Pere’s St. Anne’s Episcopal Church is offering Ashes to Go.
According to St. Anne’s, Ashes to Go will be available from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. and again from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. St. Anne’s is located at 347 S. Libal Street, near De Pere High School.
For more about St. Anne’s, visit their website.
LATEST STORIES
- Judge fines Michigan man for poaching Wisconsin raptor
- De Pere church offers Ashes to Go for Ash Wednesday
- City of Appleton receives donation to preserve tennis courts thanks to M.A.T.C.H.
- Sen. Baldwin asking for help to support Wisconsin hardwood businesses, lumber industry
- 3 snowmobile fatalities raise total deaths this season to 17