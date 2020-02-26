De Pere church offers Ashes to Go for Ash Wednesday

The Rev. Ethan Jewett, with Saint Clement’s Episcopal Church, places ash on Tracey Dougherty’s forehead in front of a Starbucks Coffee at the corner of Chestnut and 19th Streets in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2013. Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, a time when Christians prepare for Easter through acts of penitence and prayer. Jewett said he placed ash on just over 600 worshiper’s foreheads. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Looking to mark Ash Wednesday but don’t have a lot of time to stop? De Pere’s St. Anne’s Episcopal Church is offering Ashes to Go.

According to St. Anne’s, Ashes to Go will be available from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. and again from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. St. Anne’s is located at 347 S. Libal Street, near De Pere High School.

For more about St. Anne’s, visit their website.

