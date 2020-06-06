De Pere Cinema opens to the public

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The first local movie theater to open back up to the public, lit up the silver screen Friday, June 5th in DePere.

The De Pere Cinema has implemented additional safety measures according to the Brown County and State Health Department guidelines and their COVID-19 business plan is posted prominently as you enter the doors.

The intermediate-run theater already has every other row of seats removed to make room for tables, as they serve food during movies. They’ve added additional distance for customers, installed plexiglass barriers and increased how much and how often they sanitize.

Employees get their temperature taken at the beginning of each shift and the theater is also asking the public to do their part too; like wearing masks in the theater and limiting the number of people in their group.

The owners say they’re grateful to the community of De Pere for being so supportive over the past two months during the quarantine and they’re glad to welcome them back safely.

“There are always a few that are a little bit hesitant and concerned because the COVID (-19) virus continues to spread, but overwhelmingly, people are just happy to be able to get out and do something social and fun again with their family, ” said Vicki Radue, co-owner.

The Chilton Cinema, part of the same theater group is also open right now and Lakeshore Cinema in Manitowoc is expected to open soon.

