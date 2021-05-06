GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

De Pere City Hall, Community Center open May 10, changes to garbage overflow collection

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of De Pere has announced their facilities are re-opening to the public Monday, May 10 after a vote to repeal the emergency mandate.

With the facilities opening up again, there are some new year-round hours of operation:

City Hall and Community Center: Monday – Thursday 7:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and the Municipal Service Center will be open Monday – Thursday 6:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Friday 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

The De Pere Health Department continues to remind the community that while it is not a requirement, it’s recommending that visitors inside City-owned facilities wear a mask and practice social distancing.

There are also several other changes due to the repeal of the emergency order. The garbage overflow collection is also ending Monday, May 10 however items that are placed out May 10 through the 14 will be picked up but with a warning notice. No more overflow garbage will be picked up starting May 17. Overflow refers to extra bags of normal household waste that are set out on designated collection days. Late fee waivers will also no longer be granted.

Brush collection is also the week of May 10 in the City of De Pere. Residents must have brush placed to the curb by 6:30 a.m. on Monday, May 10 to be collected.

Lastly, the City of De Pere Health Department is offering appointment and walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations on a regular basis at the De Pere Community Center. The next clinic is May 10.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Northeast Wisconsin natives Dietzen, Heim get shot as undrafted free agents

De Pere football looks to finish undefeated regular season

Timber Rattlers open with win over Beloit, fans return to Fox Cities Stadium

UW-Green Bay's Charles Guthrie named Akron University's Athletic Director

Timber Rattlers ready for return to action, start of 2021 season

Kimberly pulls away from Neenah, prepares for Fondy