De Pere City Hall, Community Center open May 10, changes to garbage overflow collection

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of De Pere has announced their facilities are re-opening to the public Monday, May 10 after a vote to repeal the emergency mandate.

With the facilities opening up again, there are some new year-round hours of operation:

City Hall and Community Center: Monday – Thursday 7:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and the Municipal Service Center will be open Monday – Thursday 6:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Friday 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

The De Pere Health Department continues to remind the community that while it is not a requirement, it’s recommending that visitors inside City-owned facilities wear a mask and practice social distancing.

There are also several other changes due to the repeal of the emergency order. The garbage overflow collection is also ending Monday, May 10 however items that are placed out May 10 through the 14 will be picked up but with a warning notice. No more overflow garbage will be picked up starting May 17. Overflow refers to extra bags of normal household waste that are set out on designated collection days. Late fee waivers will also no longer be granted.

Brush collection is also the week of May 10 in the City of De Pere. Residents must have brush placed to the curb by 6:30 a.m. on Monday, May 10 to be collected.

Lastly, the City of De Pere Health Department is offering appointment and walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations on a regular basis at the De Pere Community Center. The next clinic is May 10.