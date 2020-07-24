De Pere Common Council to vote on proposed face covering ordinance

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of De Pere Common Council will vote on a proposed city-wide face-covering ordinance at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28.

Mayor James Boyd called for a special meeting of the Common Council to consider implementing the ordinance.

The proposed ordinance would require anyone 5-years-old and older to wear cloth masks or face shields inside buildings accessible to the public and when using public transportation.

Children younger than 5 and people who can’t wear masks because of medical or mental health conditions would be exempt from the requirement. The proposed ordinance also does not require anyone to wear masks outside, while exercising in a gym, or in houses of worship.

The public may virtually attend this meeting electronically or telephonically by accessing https://www.gotomeet.me/DePere or calling in to +1 (312) 757-3117 Access Code: 154-883-285.

The Brown County Human Services Committee voted in favor of drawing up three separate ordinances to be considered at a later date. The City of Green Bay and the Oneida Nation have already approved widespread mask mandates while Door County has issued a county-wide mask advisory.

