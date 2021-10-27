De Pere community creates neighborhood watch group, meeting gets heated over lack of information shared in case

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – In the wake of the attack of a mother walking with her baby on the East River Trail the De Pere community is coming together to create a neighborhood watch group.

“It’s something that sparked it obviously but we have numerous, numerous, numerous neighborhood watch groups throughout the City of De Pere,” said Jedd Bradley, the Community Resource Officer for the De Pere Police Department.

But some in attendance were critical of the police response to the attack.

One neighbor said, “They were coming through and kicking on our doors saying have you seen anything suspicious on your ring? Well, what’s suspicious? What are you talking about?”

And they are still demanding a description of the attacker and more information on the progress of the case.

“A week not knowing anything. Do you have somebody in custody? That’s all. That would have put a lot of minds at ease,” said another community member.

Neighbors tell Local 5 News this is a close community and they were surprised to see something like this happen.

“Sometimes it takes an incident or a crime locally to get them started but it doesn’t always have to. But I think that even if that’s why ours started I think that there’s a lot of value that can come from it besides just watching out for crime,” said Mike Gugluizza, a member of the newly formed De Pere Community Watch Group.

De Pere Police say it’s up to community members to run the meetings in the future but officers will be a resource for them to use.