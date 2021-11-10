De Pere development projects continue, Georgia-Pacific searches for new staff

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two big development projects are moving along in De Pere. One of the projects is the Mulva Cultural Center, which has entered a new phase. “It’s exciting, it’s unlike any other project in the country,” said Mike Van Asten, CEO at Mulva.

The $95 million dollar project is on track to be completed on target in the summer of 2023. “It is actually a little bit ahead of schedule. We’ve had a terrific fall, I think we lost maybe one day due to rain but we made that up,” said Van Asten.

On the other side of town, Georgia-Pacific is building its new regional distribution center on American Blvd.

“This will store and also distribute Georgia-Pacific products from a number of our facilities,” explained Mike Kawleski, Public Affairs Manager.

You might remember, earlier this year, Georgia-Pacific proposed a center in the Town of Lawrence, which was later scrapped. “This distribution center is basically the project that was proposed for the Town of Lawrence. However, De Pere had the space in their industrial park, so it seemed like a good fit,” added Kawleski.

The Georgia-Pacific distribution center is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2022. Officials say this will consolidate all of their other locations throughout Green Bay, which are leased spaces.

The center is also looking to increase their staffing, and say if you are interested, to apply online by visiting www.gp.com/careers.