De Pere fire clean-up expected "within weeks" following conclusion of investigation

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) - Tuesday morning, Local 5 learned that the cause of April's historic De Pere fire has been officially found to be "undetermined."

Following that news, Local 5 reached out to De Pere Mayor Mike Walsh to learn more about what's next for the lot along North Broadway St, which has been fenced off since the fire.

"This is something that's affected I think everyone in the City of De Pere and the community," Mayor Walsh said.

He added that the "Undetermined" cause will have to be enough closure for the city.

"If they had determined something, that would have been closure," he said, "but even after it being undetermined, I think it has to be closure for everyone involved."

As far as clean-up efforts go, Mayor Walsh says that will be determined by the property's owner.

"The property owner is working through the insurance process at this time," he said. "Once that's completed, then hopefully it'll be done in the next couple of weeks."