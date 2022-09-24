DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The De Pere Fire Rescue is hosting an open house on Saturday to celebrate its 150th anniversary.

The celebration will be hosted at Fire Station No. 1 at 400 Lewis Street, with plenty of activities for everyone to enjoy.

Activities include demonstrations, station tours, free giveaways, refreshments, popcorn, face painting, an opportunity to meet Sparky, and much more.

Photo Credit: De Pere Fire Rescue

The event is free and open to the public and will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on September 24.

Stop by and help commemorate De Pere Fire Rescue’s 150-year anniversary.