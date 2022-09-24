DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The De Pere Fire Rescue is hosting an open house on Saturday to celebrate its 150th anniversary.

The celebration will be hosted at Fire Station No. 1 at 400 Lewis Street, with plenty of activities for everyone to enjoy.

Activities include demonstrations, station tours, free giveaways, refreshments, popcorn, face painting, an opportunity to meet Sparky, and much more.

  • De Pere Fire Open House 3
    Photo Credit: De Pere Fire Rescue
The event is free and open to the public and will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on September 24.

Stop by and help commemorate De Pere Fire Rescue’s 150-year anniversary.