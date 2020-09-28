De Pere flamingoes damaged again, police investigating

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – De Pere Police are looking for the community’s help as they investigate a criminal damage to property complaint.

Two flamingo statues were damaged sometime during the evening hours of Sept. 3 in the West De Pere business district.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call De Pere Police at (920) 339-4080 Ext. 1208. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward by contacting Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers by phone at #920-432-7867, through their website at 432stop.com, or by downloading the P3 tip app through Google Play or the App Store.

The same piece was damaged in December 2019 and then again in February.

