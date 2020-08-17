GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

De Pere garage fire under investigation

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The De Pere City Fire Department is currently investigating a garage fire that took place on Monday afternoon.

According to the fire department, at around 5:30 p.m., crews responded to a report of a fire at a home located on the 400 block Erie Street in De Pere.

Upon arrival, firefighters say they found a garage in flames and were able to extinguish the fire in about five minutes.

Officials report no one was injured and the cause of the fire remains unknown. The incident remains under investigation at this time.

