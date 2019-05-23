De Pere girl talks about juvenile arthritis and event, Walk to Cure Arthritis

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — From an injury to juvenile arthritis. That’s what happened to a 14- year old De Pere girl.

In October 2016, Mira Leurquin tore her meniscus in gymnastics. While the surgery went well, she was beginning to have pain in all of her joints.

Through blood tests, Mira was diagnosed with juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA) and has been able to start recovery.

Now, the Walk to Cure Arthritis will bring more awareness for the disease. Hosted by the Arthritis Foundation, the walk is the largest arthritis gathering in the world, celebrating the warriors, raising funds for research, resources and a cure.

The walk is Sunday, June 2nd at Green Isle Park in Green Bay.