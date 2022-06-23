DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The De Pere Health Department will be hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics that will include ages 6 months and up. There will be 6 clinics held between June 27 and July 26.
June 27 – De Pere Community Center
- Appointment needed
- Time: 3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- Vaccine Options Available:
- First Dose
- Age 6 months – 4 years: Pediatric Pfizer
- Age 5 – 11 years: Pediatric Pfizer
- Click here to schedule
June 28 – De Pere Beer Gardens at Voyageur Park
- Walk-in (no appointment needed)
- Time: 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Vaccine Options Available:
- First Dose
- Age 12+: Pfizer
- Age 18+: Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson
- Second Dose
- Age 12+: Pfizer
- Booster
- Age 12+: Pfizer
- Age 18+: Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson
- Second Booster
- Age 50+: Moderna or Pfizer
July 5 – De Pere Community Center
- Appointment needed
- Time: 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
- Vaccine Options Availabe:
- First Dose
- Age 5-11: Pediatric Pfizer
- Age 12+: Pfizer
- Age 18+: Pfizer of Johnson & Johnson
- Second Dose
- Age 5-11: Pediatric Pfizer
- Age 12+: Pfizer
- Booster
- Age 5-11: Pediatric Pfizer
- Age 12+: Pfizer
- Age 18+: Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson
- Second Booster
- Age 50+: Moderna or Pfizer
- Click here to schedule
July 12 – De Pere Community Center
- Appointment needed
- Time: 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
- Vaccine Options Available:
- First Dose
- Age 6 months – 5 years: Pediatric Moderna
- Click here to schedule
July 21 – De Pere Community Center
- Appointment needed
- Time: 1:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.
- Vaccine Options Available:
- First Dose
- Age 18+: Moderna
- Second Dose
- Age 12+: Pfizer
- Age 18+: Moderna or Pfizer
- Booster
- Age 5-11: Pediatric Pfizer
- Age 12+: Pfizer
- Age 18+: Moderna or Pfizer
- Second Booster
- Age 50+: Moderna or Pfizer
- Click here to schedule
July 26 – De Pere Beer Gardens at Voyageur Park
- Walk-in (no appointment needed)
- Time: 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Vaccine Options Available:
- First Dose
- Age 12+: Pfizer
- Age 18+: Pfizer
- Second Dose
- Age 12+: Pfizer
- Booster
- Age 12+: Pfizer
- Age 18+: Moderna or Pfizer
- Second Booster
- Age 50+: Moderna or Pfizer
