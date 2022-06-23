DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The De Pere Health Department will be hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics that will include ages 6 months and up. There will be 6 clinics held between June 27 and July 26.

June 27 – De Pere Community Center

Appointment needed

Time: 3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Vaccine Options Available: First Dose Age 6 months – 4 years: Pediatric Pfizer Age 5 – 11 years: Pediatric Pfizer

Click here to schedule

June 28 – De Pere Beer Gardens at Voyageur Park

Walk-in (no appointment needed)

Time: 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Vaccine Options Available: First Dose Age 12+: Pfizer Age 18+: Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson Second Dose Age 12+: Pfizer Booster Age 12+: Pfizer Age 18+: Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson Second Booster Age 50+: Moderna or Pfizer



July 5 – De Pere Community Center

Appointment needed

Time: 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Vaccine Options Availabe: First Dose Age 5-11: Pediatric Pfizer Age 12+: Pfizer Age 18+: Pfizer of Johnson & Johnson Second Dose Age 5-11: Pediatric Pfizer Age 12+: Pfizer Booster Age 5-11: Pediatric Pfizer Age 12+: Pfizer Age 18+: Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson Second Booster Age 50+: Moderna or Pfizer

Click here to schedule

July 12 – De Pere Community Center

Appointment needed

Time: 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Vaccine Options Available: First Dose Age 6 months – 5 years: Pediatric Moderna

Click here to schedule

July 21 – De Pere Community Center

Appointment needed

Time: 1:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Vaccine Options Available: First Dose Age 18+: Moderna Second Dose Age 12+: Pfizer Age 18+: Moderna or Pfizer Booster Age 5-11: Pediatric Pfizer Age 12+: Pfizer Age 18+: Moderna or Pfizer Second Booster Age 50+: Moderna or Pfizer

Click here to schedule

July 26 – De Pere Beer Gardens at Voyageur Park