DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The De Pere Health Department will be hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics that will include ages 6 months and up. There will be 6 clinics held between June 27 and July 26.

June 27 – De Pere Community Center

  • Appointment needed
  • Time: 3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Vaccine Options Available:
    • First Dose
      • Age 6 months – 4 years: Pediatric Pfizer
      • Age 5 – 11 years: Pediatric Pfizer
  • Click here to schedule

June 28 – De Pere Beer Gardens at Voyageur Park

  • Walk-in (no appointment needed)
  • Time: 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Vaccine Options Available:
    • First Dose
      • Age 12+: Pfizer
      • Age 18+: Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson
    • Second Dose
      • Age 12+: Pfizer
    • Booster
      • Age 12+: Pfizer
      • Age 18+: Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson
    • Second Booster
      • Age 50+: Moderna or Pfizer

July 5 – De Pere Community Center

  • Appointment needed
  • Time: 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
  • Vaccine Options Availabe:
    • First Dose
      • Age 5-11: Pediatric Pfizer
      • Age 12+: Pfizer
      • Age 18+: Pfizer of Johnson & Johnson
    • Second Dose
      • Age 5-11: Pediatric Pfizer
      • Age 12+: Pfizer
    • Booster
      • Age 5-11: Pediatric Pfizer
      • Age 12+: Pfizer
      • Age 18+: Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson
    • Second Booster
      • Age 50+: Moderna or Pfizer
  • Click here to schedule

July 12 – De Pere Community Center

  • Appointment needed
  • Time: 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
  • Vaccine Options Available:
    • First Dose
      • Age 6 months – 5 years: Pediatric Moderna
  • Click here to schedule

July 21 – De Pere Community Center

  • Appointment needed
  • Time: 1:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Vaccine Options Available:
    • First Dose
      • Age 18+: Moderna
    • Second Dose
      • Age 12+: Pfizer
      • Age 18+: Moderna or Pfizer
    • Booster
      • Age 5-11: Pediatric Pfizer
      • Age 12+: Pfizer
      • Age 18+: Moderna or Pfizer
    • Second Booster
      • Age 50+: Moderna or Pfizer
  • Click here to schedule

July 26 – De Pere Beer Gardens at Voyageur Park

  • Walk-in (no appointment needed)
  • Time: 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Vaccine Options Available:
    • First Dose
      • Age 12+: Pfizer
      • Age 18+: Pfizer
    • Second Dose
      • Age 12+: Pfizer
    • Booster
      • Age 12+: Pfizer
      • Age 18+: Moderna or Pfizer
    • Second Booster
      • Age 50+: Moderna or Pfizer