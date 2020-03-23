De Pere High School custodian makes top 10 finalists in ‘Custodian of the Year’ contest

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – De Pere High School’s custodian, 58-year-old Benjamin Zimmerman, is a top 10 finalist in the, “2020 Custodian of the Year” contest.

Benjamin Zimmerman, also known as Mr. Ben, has worked for the De Pere High School for 17 years. He is known for his, “Infectious smile and offering freshly baked sweet treats,” says De Pere High School members.

Benjamin Zimmerman

Mr. Ben is recognized for his hard work including arriving at De Pere High School early in the mornings to remove 30 inches of snow off the roof or sometimes averaging 80 hour work weeks.

The hard work and dedication that Mr. Ben has exemplified, has placed him as a top 10 finalist to be named 2020 Custodian of the Year.

“I am very humbled and it’s very hard to believe. I am very honored that they would take the time to nominate me for this contest,” says Mr. Ben.

This contest is hosted by Cintas Corporation, and, “Shows just how important custodians are to their schools and communities,” says Christiny Betsch, Marketing Manager for Cintas.

According to Cintas, the winner of this competition will receive a $10,000 cash prize, $5,000 in Cintas and Rubbermaid Commercial products for their school and a comprehensive training and development package from ISSA, The Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association, valued at $20,000.

Now through April 17, the community can vote for their favorite custodian at custodianoftheyear.com.