De Pere home construction is building back strong from the pandemic

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) The weekends are a time for many of us to buy something new, and even with this pandemic, real estate in Wisconsin at the 2020 Fall Showcase of Homes is bringing in the green.

Mike Selner, President of TCD Homes says, “The market is extremely hot, especially in your price-sensitive ranges, that’s under $400,000. In that range, people are putting multiple offers on houses. It’s just crazy.”

At the Brown County Showcase of Homes, foot traffic has been brisk. Selner says, “We’re selling lots, at least a couple a month so people are still very interested in lots and building.”

Buyers have had time to contemplate large purchases, like a home, thanks to this pandemic.

Jacob Bohl is a potential homebuyer and says, “This pandemic has given myself and others seem a lot more time to be available to work on a new home purchase or new home decisions.”

2020 Fall Showcase of Homes in De Pere

As a real estate developer and builder, Selner says, “Remodeling is really huge right now because those people sitting at home are thinking about —Hey, maybe we should add on this; or maybe let’s redo the kitchen.”

New homes and remodels may be a hot commodity because getting them to market hasn’t been easy.

Selner says, “The supply is probably the biggest thing. We’re finding pieces and parts of the house aren’t coming in on time. Light fixtures from China that were ordered five months ago, all of sudden are back-ordered for another five months.”

Because construction was exempt from the Safer at Home Orders, the housing numbers are actually encouraging.

Despite this pandemic, there were roughly 200 fewer building permits this year, according to the Wisconsin Builders Association.

Selner says based on the traffic at the Showcase of Homes, confidence in buying homes in Wisconsin seemingly hasn’t waivered.

The Brown County Fall Showcase of Homes continues Sunday and through next week. More information on the home featured in this story can be found by contacting TCD Homes.