DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Yellow crime scene tape surrounded a De Pere home on Saturday afternoon.

Just before 6 p.m. Local 5 learned of an incident near a home located on the corner of Oconto Place and Ridgeway Drive.

Multiple local law enforcement agencies, including the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, De Pere Fire Rescue, and the De Pere Police Department responded to the scene.

While standing behind the yellow tape, Local 5 captured photos of what appeared to be two damaged vehicles near a home that also appeared to have sustained damage.

At this time no further information is available.

Sergeant Noah with De Pere Police told Local 5 that the incident remains under investigation and more details are expected to be released in the coming days.