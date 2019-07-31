De Pere hosts beer garden at Voyageur Park

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) The city of De Pere is hosting the first of three beer gardens tonight at Voyageur Park along the Fox River. The effort is aimed at bringing the community closer, while raising money for De Pere’s park system.



At Voyageur Park in De Pere city employees are hard at work.



“We got to get the games setup, picnic tables in the right place, sound system, got to get some lights up,” said De Pere’s Parks Director Marty Kosobucki.



Preparing the grounds for an inaugural event.



“We’re going to have food trucks here, we’ll have games, a bean bag toss,” Kosobucki said.



The opening of a beer garden, the first of three planned this summer, is aimed at bringing people together to enjoy each other – along with a cold beverage.



“It’s not a beer drinking event, it’s a social event to bring the community together, have some music, something different,” said De Pere Alderperson Dean Raasch.



“We’ve got nine different food trucks coming in, so they’ll be a wide assortment of food,” Kosobucki said.



“We are a community that is trying to bring people together,” said De Pere Mayor Mike Walsh.



Kosobucki says beer gardens have been held in Milwaukee’s parks for awhile, where beer sale proceeds are funneled back into the park system. He says they’ve modeled their event off of Milwaukee’s program.



“Everywhere we looked, they’ve been very, very successful and we kind of want to replicate that here,” Kosobucki said.



“We think it’s a win-win, bring people together and generate money for the parks department, Raasch said.



How much money is raised depends on the turnout and for a first time event, it is anyone’s guess.



“If we get 500, 1,000 people, I think we’ll be happy,” said Kosobucki. “But if 3,000 show up, I wouldn’t be surprised.”



But they are planning for the best here at Voyageur Park.



A beer garden is also planned at Voyageur Park on the last Tuesday of August and September.

