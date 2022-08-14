DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – They say the way into someone’s heart is through their stomach; following this logic, after Sunday’s food truck rally, the City of De Pere is without a doubt in the hearts of many.

Definitely De Pere hosted its third and final De Pere Food Truck Rally on Sunday in the Nicolet Square Parking Lot leaving people more than satisfied with all the tasty food and fun activities.

The rally featured a variety of food trucks offering ethnic specialties, sweet treats, and craft beer.

Participating food trucks included:

Caribbean Cruiser

Dough Shoppe

Gourmet Corn

Ice Clouds

Maldonado’s

Monkey Tailz

Philly’s & York

Scrapyard Smoker BBQ

Weasel’s Mini Donuts

The family-friendly event also included live music, rock climbing, henna, and fun outdoor yard games for people of all ages.