De Pere imposes curfew starting on June 6 at 9 p.m.

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of De Pere has imposed a curfew starting on June 6 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. and lasting until Monday morning.

The citywide curfew was announced on Saturday afternoon on behalf of the De Pere Police Department Facebook page.

The City of De Pere is one of several cities including Green Bay, Ashwaubenon, Allouez, Bellevue, Suamico, and Howard that have imposed a citywide curfew within the past week.

No more information is known regarding De Pere’s curfew, Local 5 will update this story as it develops.

