GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

De Pere issues health advisory, recommends face coverings be worn in public buildings, transportation

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of De Pere Health Department has issued a health advisory which recommends everyone five years old and older continue wearing a face covering or mask inside where other people are or social distancing isn’t maintained.

According to a city press release, the face mask ordinance is set to expire midnight May 5 but they’ve put the health advisory in place as many other public health officials have in Brown County. The advisory states that people should wear face coverings that cover their nose and mouth while in public – including inside businesses, healthcare settings, waiting in line and on public transportation.

Sara Lornson, Interim Health Officer for the City of De Pere says masking up is important due to the COVID-19 variants being seen throughout Wisconsin, “While vaccinations are underway, it’s important to continue to follow masking, social distancing, and handwashing recommendations, since we are starting to see variants in the Northeast Region and want to prevent a surge of COVID-19 cases. Now more than ever, it’s important that we do not let our guards down.”

You can read the full advisory below:

You can keep up to date with the latest COVID-19 information through Local 5’s Coronavirus in Wisconsin tab.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Timber Rattlers ready for return to action, start of 2021 season

Kimberly pulls away from Neenah, prepares for Fondy

Interview with Fond du Lac coach Steven Jorgensen

Blizzard Report

High School Football: Fond du Lac routs Appleton North; Kimberly, De Pere stay unbeaten

NFL Draft 2021: Andy Herman and MK Burgess break down which way the Packers could go in the first round