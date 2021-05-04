De Pere issues health advisory, recommends face coverings be worn in public buildings, transportation

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of De Pere Health Department has issued a health advisory which recommends everyone five years old and older continue wearing a face covering or mask inside where other people are or social distancing isn’t maintained.

According to a city press release, the face mask ordinance is set to expire midnight May 5 but they’ve put the health advisory in place as many other public health officials have in Brown County. The advisory states that people should wear face coverings that cover their nose and mouth while in public – including inside businesses, healthcare settings, waiting in line and on public transportation.

Sara Lornson, Interim Health Officer for the City of De Pere says masking up is important due to the COVID-19 variants being seen throughout Wisconsin, “While vaccinations are underway, it’s important to continue to follow masking, social distancing, and handwashing recommendations, since we are starting to see variants in the Northeast Region and want to prevent a surge of COVID-19 cases. Now more than ever, it’s important that we do not let our guards down.”

You can read the full advisory below:

You can keep up to date with the latest COVID-19 information through Local 5’s Coronavirus in Wisconsin tab.