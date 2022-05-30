DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A local Wisconsin parade that pays tribute to those who died while serving our country was back again after a two-year hiatus.

According to a release, the parade was postponed/canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Considered one of the largest Memorial Day parades in Wisconsin, De Pere Kiwanis Club said it has been part of the parade since 1951.

Organizers explained the parade started Monday at 10:00 a.m. from 6th and Grants Streets on the west side of De Pere and wound its way through the east side, ending at N. Broadway at Cass Streets.