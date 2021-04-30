De Pere launches ‘No Mow May’ program helping bees, other pollinators

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – In an effort to promote bee and pollinator-friendly habitats, the City of De Pere is taking part in No Mow May.

The program is optional for the community, allowing property owners to delay lawn care for the month of May to help make De Pere a friendly place for bees and other pollinators. No Mow May allows flowers more time to grow, which in turn gives pollinators extra time to work their magic.

For those looking to take part, all you need to do is post a sign in their yard saying they are part of the program. A sign can be picked up at the Municipal Service Center, however, having the sign and registering with the city for the program is not mandatory. It will help the city know who’s taking part.

The City also mentions that a property can be issued an order to cut its lawn if the property contains noxious weeds above and beyond what might be expected from ‘helping’ the lawn. If you’re looking for another way to help pollinators, you can start growing your own wildflower garden.

You may call the MSC at 920-339-4060 with questions or to schedule a sign pick-up.

The City of Appleton is also taking part in No Mow May for the second year in a row.