De Pere man accused of beating, drugging Wausau girl

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — A De Pere man a facing felony child abuse charges in Marathon County.

According to Local 5’s CBS affiliate, WSAW, Sanjaya Senanayake allegedly beat, drugged, and used a shock collar on a 14-year-old Wausau girl.

A criminal complaint filed Wednesday states Senanayake began abusing the girl about five years ago in his homes in Schofield, Lawrence, and De Pere.

WSAW reports Senanayake allegedly beat the girl on numerous occasions. Incidents include covering the girl’s head with a pillowcase and punching her, hitting her in the head with a beer bottle, and using an animal shock collar to shock her. The criminal complaint further outlines other incidents of beating and abuse described by the girl, including her stating Senanayake calling her “his punching bag.”

Senanayake allegedly forced the girl to take pills causing her to forget what happened.

The girl told investigators Senanayake “took everything away” from her and “took away her childhood.”

Senanayake is due in Marathon County court Aug. 1 to be charged with felony child abuse and false imprisonment.