De Pere man arrested after leading officers on high-speed chase through Wrightstown

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis, (WFRV) – A 23-year-old De Pere man was arrested after leading officers on a high-speed chase through the Village of Wrightstown on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Wrightstown Police Department, just before 2:30 p.m., officers say they saw a vehicle, being driven by a 23-year-old De Pere man, pull into the Greenleaf Bank parking lot and park there for several minutes.

The vehicle then pulled out of the parking lot and ran a stop sign resulting in an officer attempting to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle. However, as the officer was approaching the vehicle, the vehicle sped off.

The vehicle reportedly fled down County Highway U and left the Village limits entering a construction zone and then turned onto Freedom Road where it approached several squad cars.

Officials say the vehicle then pulled into the Kwik Trip parking lot nearby and the driver was taken into custody. The 23-year-old man was booked into the Brown County Jail on charges of Eluding an Officer, Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated (3rd Offense), and numerous other traffic violations.