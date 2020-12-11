FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

De Pere man arrested for suspected 7th OWI after single-vehicle crash

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A De Pere man has been arrested for his suspected 7th offense of operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says a State Trooper responded to a reported single-vehicle crash on Interstate 41 near County Road U in Outagamie County.

A subsequent investigation revealed the driver, 53-years-old Joseph Smits of De Pere, was operating while under the influence.

A legal blood draw was conducted at an area hospital and the driver was booked into the Outagamie County Jail, according to the State Patrol. The driver was also cited for an improper right turn, failure to fasten his seatbelt, and no insurance.

