De Pere man builds 27-foot Easter train

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – One De Pere resident made a perfect Easter decoration for his front lawn to celebrate this momentous holiday.

It is a 27-foot Easter train made out of wood. Resident Donald Kocken created the masterpiece in two and a half months working 4 hours a day. He says that this is not his first locomotive.

Donald shares, “Halloween complete sets for people and a made 31-foot 2-story pirate ship for a campground. I made a 40-foot train for kids to crawl around inside.”

If you are up and about in residents can see the train outside of Donald’s home.