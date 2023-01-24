GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Brown County is facing two armed robbery charges and reportedly met one of the victims through a dating app.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 28-year-old Marcus Rowan is charged with two counts of armed robbery. On January 5 around 2:45 a.m., officers were sent to a residence on Davies Avenue in Green Bay. The call was reportedly for a weapons call.

The caller said they were held at gunpoint by a man who took items from the home and left. The victim told authorities that they met the suspect on a dating app. The suspect, later identified as Rowan, reportedly went to the residence for a ‘hook-up’.

While Rowan was inside, he allegedly pointed a handgun, with an extended magazine, at the victim multiple times and demanded money and valuables. The complaint says that Rowan threatened he was going to shoot the victim.

Rowan allegedly took around $40 in cash, about ten credit cards and the victim’s phone. The phone was eventually recovered.

Video from the residence showed Rowan leaving in a vehicle and the victim repeating the vehicle’s license plate. The license plate came back to a vehicle that was associated with Rowan.

Around two weeks later on January 17, a complaint came in of a robbery that happened at East Lawn Park in Allouez. The alleged robbery happened on January 14 into the early morning of January 15.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The victim said they were at the bars with a man they only knew as ‘D’. After an evening of going to multiple bars for various lengths of time, ‘D’ reportedly drove the victim home.

However, ‘D’ ended up driving to a dead end and got out of the car. The victim reportedly got out of the car to walk home. ‘D’ allegedly pulled out a handgun and threatened to shoot the victim numerous times.

‘D’ allegedly reached into the victim’s pocket and took a large amount of cash as well as a driver’s license, debit card and pocket knife. The suspect took off down the street and the victim started walking back home.

The complaint says that the victim tried to call ‘D’ multiple times and he eventually answered, but started threatening the victim. ‘D’ wanted to get the victim’s debit card pin number.

Authorities determined that the suspect could possibly be Rowan based on the description of the suspect. Information from one of the bars revealed that Rowan’s driver’s license was used to get in along with the victim.

Rowan is charged with the following:

Armed Robbery Felony Up to 40 years in prison

Armed Robbery Felony Up to 40 years in prison



Court records show that Rowan is scheduled to have his initial appearance in court on January 25 at 2 p.m. Records also show that Rowan has a De Pere address. Arrest records show that Rowan was arrested on another armed robbery charge on January 23.

No additional information was provided at this time. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.