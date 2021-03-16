De Pere man charged with connection to running overcrowded adult family home, tax evasion

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A De Pere man has been charged with connection of running an overcrowded adult family home, abuse of a resident, submitting fake documents and tax evasion.

36-year-old Lerenzo Head was charged in connection with three alleged schemes regarding two adult family homes that he owned and operated in Brown County, according to authorities.

The two homes were located at the following locations:

712 Dauphin Street in Allouez

130 North Danz Avenue in Green Bay

Head was contracted to have four residents at the house on Dauphin Street and three residents at the house on North Danz Avenue.

“These cases allege neglect, abuse, and deceit by a person who was in a position of trust and responsibility. The Wisconsin Department of Justice is working to get justice for the vulnerable Wisconsinites who were the victims of the serious crimes alleged,” says Attorney General Josh Kaul.

According to the criminal complaints, in the summer of 2018, workers from Brown County Adult Protective Services (APS) received a report that someone living in one of the homes went to a community service group with feces on his hat.

After receiving this report APS workers made an unannounced visit to the home and found that all residents from both of Head’s adult family homes were living together in one home.

The amount of people living in the home surpasses the legal limit for occupancy for a licensed adult family home.

The criminal complaint states that seven people were living at the house, while the legal limit is four.

An investigation from authorities showed the resident who had feces on his hat was often locked in his bedroom and had to use a bucket as a toilet. Additionally, the investigation also showed that Head allegedly submitted false records to the Department of Health Services (DHS) to make it seem like Head was training employees to provide care to vulnerable adults.

According to authorities, two of Head’s former employees denied signing records for the supposed training.

In a separate criminal complaint, Head was also charged with allegedly underreported or failing to report his income on his state income taxes over three years.

The Wisconsin Department of Revenue Office of Criminal Investigation showed that Head allegedly filed fraudulent income tax returns for 2016 and 2017. In 2018 Head reportedly failed to file an income tax return.

Officials say that Head failed to report over $600,000 in income on his taxes.

Head, through his company True Care Advantage, LLC, also known as Head Adult Family Homes, was licensed by the DHS to operate two adult family homes.

The cases are being prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Timothy J. Filipa from the DOJ Medicaid Fraud Control and Elder Abuse Unit.