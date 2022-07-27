ROCKLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A De Pere man who collided with a deer while driving his motorcycle on July 4 died on Tuesday.

According to a release, The Brown County Sheriff’s responded to Tower Road after reports of a motorcycle crashing into a deer around 5 a.m.

Deputies say that Dale Perock, 60, was traveling northbound on Tower Road when a deer stepped onto the road. Perock was treated at the scene and transported to a local hospital, where he was hospitalized since the crash.

The incident is being investigated by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office which was assisted on scene by County Rescue and the Morrison Fire Department.