De Pere man flees on foot after crash, arrested for fifth OWI

(WFRV) – Following a crash where a vehicle lost control and hit a culvert, a De Pere man was arrested for his fifth OWI.

According to authorities, on March 31 around 1:10 a.m., a Wisconsin State Trooper responded to a single-vehicle crash on County Highway II west of Spring Road Drive, in Winnebago County. Authorities say a vehicle lost control and hit a culvert and the male driver fled on foot.

51-year-old Daniel Deyo was located shortly after the crash and the Trooper reportedly smelled a distinct odor from Deyo. Deyo was later arrested on suspicion of Operating While Intoxicated, which is his fifth offense.

The incident is still under investigation, and Local 5 will update this story if more information becomes available.