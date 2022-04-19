(WFRV) – A man from De Pere, and a former educator, was found guilty of a sexual assault incident that happened back in 1998.

According to court records 52-year-old Gregory Sawyer was found guilty of Second Degree Sexual Assault of a Child. Sawyer was found guilty after he pleaded no contest. The offense date for the charge dates back to October 1, 1998.

Back in September 2021, Sawyer was arrested and confined to Calumet County Jail.

The arrest came after an alleged victim of Sawyer came forward with what is described as “decades-old allegations.” Appleton Police Department said Sawyer was an educator and had close connections with children in the community.

Sawyer is scheduled to have his sentencing hearing on July 18 at 1:30 p.m. No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.