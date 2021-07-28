De Pere man says his “breakthrough” case showed him the value of getting vaccinated

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A local is singing praise for the COVID-19 vaccine, after experiencing its impact on him and his family. Kris Schuller reports he is among what’s known as “a breakthrough case” and it taught him the value of being vaccinated.

For a De Pere man and his family, the last week has been hard on their health. After he contracted COVID-19 and then passed it on to his wife, two kids, and his mom.

“Long story short, about three or four days after I first started getting symptoms and got my test, my entire family tested positive,” said Trevor Ramseier.

For Ramseier, his wife, and mom – that diagnosis came many weeks after all were fully vaccinated. Experiencing what is known as a “breakthrough” case.

“Are we seeing some breakthrough cases? Yes. And we said this since December when the vaccines were rolled out that five to eight percent of people vaccinated could still run positive,” said Dr. Ashok Rai, President & CEO of Prevea Health.

But Dr. Rai says with a breakthrough case, the symptoms are likely not as severe because the vaccine does its job of fighting off the virus.

“That virus you get in a breakthrough case, that infection, is going to be significantly milder than if you didn’t get vaccinated,” said Rai.

And for Ramseier, who suffers from asthma and his mom, with MS – he believes their vaccinations months ago prevented tragic circumstances now.

“This is a woman who we were deathly afraid of contracting COVID-19. But she’s not in the hospital, not on a ventilator, we’re not wondering if we’re going to lose her,” said Ramseier.

“I should have had a severe case of COVID-19. And because of the vaccination, I’m sitting up with you a week after my diagnosis, telling you I feel a lot better,” said Ramseier.

A story he’ll share for all to hear – a vaccine that he believes kept his family safe.

“I’ve been asked recently would you get the vaccine again, even though you got COVID? Absolutely yes!” said Trevor.

Ramseier says everyone in his family is on the mend. And Dr. Rai says roughly 95% of all people contracting the virus now are those who are unvaccinated.