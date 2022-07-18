CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The man found guilty of sexually assaulting a child back in 1998 received his sentencing on Monday.

52-year-old Gregory Sawyer from De Pere appeared in Calumet County Court on Monday where he learned he will be spending the next eight years behind bars.

Gregory Sawyer in Court

Sawyer was found guilty after he pleaded no contest to second-degree sexual assault of a child back in April of 2022. He is prohibited from having any contact with the victim or the victim’s family aside from the mother.

Sawyer, a former teacher, is not allowed to have any unsupervised contact with juveniles and no juveniles are allowed in his home following his time behind bars.

The earliest the De Pere native could be considered for parole would be three years.