De Pere mayor discusses upcoming developments, more during Community Update

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – De Pere Mayor James Boyd provided his first Community Update on WFRV Local 5 This Morning. He discussed his first few months in office, pandemic financial assistance available in De Pere, a proclamation expanding outdoor seating for bars and restaurants, the annual Farmers Market, an increase in building permits, and new downtown developments.

Boyd recently won the De Pere mayoral election in November after former mayor Mike Walsh decided against running for re-election after over two decades in office.

Boyd, who had served as an alderperson for 12 years and retired from teaching in early June, tells WFRV Local 5 that there have been many challenges to overcome in in first few months.

“With the pandemic and all the issues we’re facing over the last two months, it’s been kind of challenging. Fortunately, we’ve got a great city staff, a great group of workers who have helped us transition and helped us through this difficult time.”

Mayor Boyd also discussed the Pandemic Loan Relief Fund for local businesses. He says there are three options De Pere businesses can receive:

The Pandemic Loan Relief Fund totaling nearly $500,000. Of that, nearly $300,000 has been distributed and over 50 De Pere businesses have applied for these funds. Qualifying businesses can receive up to $10,000 and loans are for 48 months, zero interest, including one year of deferred payments.

The City of De Pere has partnered with Definitely De Pere and the De Pere Chamber to offer grants to businesses for up to $2,500. To date, the City of De Pere has offered up to nearly $78,000 in grants for qualifying businesses.

to offer grants to businesses for up to $2,500. To date, the City of De Pere has offered up to nearly $78,000 in grants for qualifying businesses. Last week, Wisconsin unveiled a new program through the WEDC that offers businesses a grant of up to $2,500. The City of De Pere is working with the state, WEDC, and local businesses to obtain that money.

Mayor Boyd talked about the latest proclamations he’s signed that allow bars and restaurants to extend their premise and serve customers outside. He says he expects additional special proclamations will be enacted to assist other area businesses.

De Pere residents will notice new developments along Broadway near the Claude Allouez Bridge.

“The block along the river between Century Bowling and the Turba building that burned down roughly a year ago is going to be developed by a developer and part of the process is that they’ve purchased and acquired most of the buildings in the block and most of the buildings in the block will be torn down,” Mayor Boyd says. He says demolition in that area is expected to take place during the last week of July.

“The landscape of De Pere will look much different on that block that eventually will be developed,” he says. He couldn’t give any hints as to what may be coming but says he’s very excited and looking forward to the development.

In addition to forthcoming new developments in this area, Mayor Boyd says the City of De Pere is on pace to set a record for residential and business building permits.

“De Pere, last year, had its best year on record with building and housing permits. Right now, we’re on pace to shatter that record set last year,” Mayor Boyd said, adding that he’s very excited to see the interest in the permits.

Mayor Boyd went on to say that while De Pere has had to cut back on some of its usual events, the Farmers Market is continuing on with some adaptations.

