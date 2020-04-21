Closings
Marinette Co. Elderly Services

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

De Pere mayor gets ‘final day’ parade to recognize 24 years in office

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Monday was De Pere Mayor Mike Walsh’s last day in office and he was treated with a special send-off from the community.

A “final day” parade with De Pere fire trucks, police, and other city vehicles drove passed Walsh’s house to recognize his 24 years in office.

All the latest in local politics from Your Local Election Headquarters, WFRV Local 5

The parade was organized instead of a party due to social distancing and gathering restrictions because of the coronavirus.

“The people and the citizens are the ones who really kept me going and to have the citizens of De Pere elect and reelect me 12 times is very humbling,” Walsh told WFRV Local 5.

WFRV Local 5’s Kris Schuller caught up with Walsh last week as he reflected on his career.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Talking the NFL Draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Talking the NFL Draft"

Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season"

Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility

Thumbnail for the video titled "Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility"

Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling doing his part to give back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling doing his part to give back"

MVS

Thumbnail for the video titled "MVS"

IFL cancels season amid COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "IFL cancels season amid COVID-19 pandemic"

People In Our Community <<View More

Hometown Heroes <<View More