De Pere mayor gets ‘final day’ parade to recognize 24 years in office

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Monday was De Pere Mayor Mike Walsh’s last day in office and he was treated with a special send-off from the community.

A “final day” parade with De Pere fire trucks, police, and other city vehicles drove passed Walsh’s house to recognize his 24 years in office.

The parade was organized instead of a party due to social distancing and gathering restrictions because of the coronavirus.

“The people and the citizens are the ones who really kept me going and to have the citizens of De Pere elect and reelect me 12 times is very humbling,” Walsh told WFRV Local 5.

WFRV Local 5’s Kris Schuller caught up with Walsh last week as he reflected on his career.

