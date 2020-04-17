De Pere Mayor Mike Walsh is ready for life after local politics

DE Pere, Wis. (WFRV) In just a few days De Pere Mayor Mike Walsh will step down after serving 24 years in office. Local 5 sat down with the mayor as he reflected on his career.

Mike Walsh was first sworn in as De Pere’s mayor in 1996. But midnight next Monday his final term in office officially ends.

“It has been a pleasure to serve the citizens and this community for 24 years,” said Walsh.

Walsh is a hometown boy who first ran for mayor after 14 years on the city’s Park Board.

“I never considered running but somebody came up to me and said ‘So Mike are you going to run for mayor?’ And I said me run for mayor?” Walsh said.

But he did, 12 terms, championing numerous projects aimed at redeveloping the city on both sides of the Fox River.

“Probably the top one is getting the Claude Allouez bridge built. We redeveloped the corridor along Reid Street, did a lot of facade things on Main Street, Kress Inn from St. Norbert was done,” Walsh said.

He took advantage of the waterfront creating the De Pere Riverwalk, supporting the Fox River Trail and helping bring the 5-story, 102 On Broadway apartment building to downtown.

“People want to be able to walk to different businesses, grocery stores, retail, and the more people you have downtown the more fibrant your downtown becomes,” said Walsh.

The mayor says those projects happened because of city staff and alders who believed in working together for the good of the community.

“We’re easy to work with, we don’t have the problems some other communities may have, we want people to come here, so we make it as easy for them as we can,” he said. “I can’t say enough about all the people that serve the City of De Pere.”

Soon the Mulva Cultural Center starts construction and in the years ahead Walsh expects the same for the Southern Bridge project.

“I think it’s coming, really close to reality, I wish I could be here for it,” said Walsh.

But now Walsh says it’s time to step down, to spend time with family, to enjoy the community he loves.

“It’s been a good run,” said Mayor Walsh.

De Pere Alderman James Boyd was elected the city’s mayor in the Spring election. He ran unopposed.