De Pere Mayor talks about Trump Jr. visit, COVID-19 diagnosis in Community Update

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Mayor James Boyd joined Local 5 This Morning to talk about Donald Trump Jr. visiting De Pere and his personal experience with being diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The Trump campaign announced that Donald Trump Jr. will be making a campaign stop in De Pere today on behalf of the Trump administration. The mayor commented on the visit saying he will be visiting a private business and found out about the visit, “through the media like everyone else did, it’s not like they reached out to the city.”

Mayor Boyd mentioned that he is still experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, like his loss of taste and smell, despite him not being contagious anymore. He talks about how he is considered on of the ‘long haul patients’ by still having symptoms almost a month after his initial diagnosis.

The mayor of De Pere also talked about the upcoming November election, now only a week away. He said that absentee drop boxes seem to be popular among voters but that the city is confident that when election day comes, they will be able to manage and have a smooth voting process.

You can check out more of Local 5’s Community Updates below!