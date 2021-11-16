De Pere mayor talks new buildings coming to area in Community Update

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – De Pere Mayor James Boyd joined Local 5 and talked about the progress on some construction projects and vaccination clinics in the latest Community Update.

Boyd mentioned that the Mulva Cultural Center is making progress, and is expected to be completed in 2023. The new facility is a $100 million structure and will be used for traveling exhibits.

Construction for the new Cobblestone Hotel is also underway and Boyd says they broke ground around two months ago. The Cobblestone Hotel anticipates opening in 2022’ish’. It will be a 60-unit hotel and will have a restaurant called Wissota Chophouse inside.

A new multi-use facility is on its way to Voyageur Park, as the $1.1 million facility will host events both inside and outside. Boyd says they hope to host beer gardens, bands, concerts and other events. The park will also have a lights display in Dec. to help celebrate the holidays.

Boyd also talked about how De Pere is still offering vaccine clinics, and one is being hosted on Wednesday. The clinic is reservation only and will offer both first dose vaccines as well as booster shots. He said that a lot of De Pere residents are vaccinated.

Georgia-Pacific recently broke ground on a 1.1 million square foot facility that Boyd says will add hundreds of jobs to the area.