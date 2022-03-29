DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – De Pere Mayor James Boyd joined Local 5 and talked about an upcoming spring cleaning event and a returning bike patrol program in the latest Community Update.

Boyd says the Nelson Multi-Use Facility is ready to go, and construction is planned to start in the fall. The project is hoped to be completed by 2023.

The fundraising for the project is reportedly not complete yet. Boyd mentioned that citizens can donate. Those who do will get a plaque with their name on it and will be at the location forever.

A spring cleaning event is being held in De Pere where bigger items can be brought to the De Pere Public Works location on South 6th Street. Boyd brought up some examples of items that people can bring including beds, dressers and electronics.

Boyd mentioned that there could be a fee associated with some of the electronic items.

The De Pere Police Department is bringing back its Bike Patrol Program. Boyd says that eleven officers have applied. Community members will see officers in multiple parts of De Pere, including:

City Parks

Riverwalk

Trails

Downtown

Boyd even mentioned that the De Pere Police Chief applied for the program. More information can always be found on De Pere’s website.