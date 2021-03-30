De Pere Mayor talks soon-to-be-opened aquatic center in latest Community Update

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – De Pere Mayor James Boyd joined Local 5 and discussed multiple topics including the upcoming opening of the VFW Aquatic Center.

Mayor Boyd discussed how the COVID vaccine rollout is going on in De Pere, and according to Boyd 2,000 doses have been administered to residents. Boyd also said there are 26 clinics throughout De Pere that can administer the vaccine.

Between $30,000 and $40,000 will be used for 14 art sculptures on the east and west side of De Pere, says Mayor Boyd. In addition to the sculptures, benches will be added to both sides of De Pere as well.

The VFW Aquatic Center will be open in early June, according to Mayor Boyd. The over $6 million project will open with COVID restrictions including 50% capacity.

A potential multi-use facility could be making its way to Voyageur Park. According to Mayor Boyd, the idea started off as just upgrading the bathrooms at the park, but an anonymous donor donated $500,000 with the intent that De Pere will match the donation.

De Pere will discuss the proposal during their next meeting, and Mayor Boyd says a new facility could make Voyageur Park an even bigger draw.

“Voyageur Park is a big draw right now as it is. We are always looking for ways to enhance it,” says Mayor Boyd.