De Pere mayor will not seek re-election, four alderman seats also open

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) — De Pere Mayor Michael Walsh will not seek re-election after 24 years and 12 consecutive terms as mayor. Four common council seats will also be open for election.

Aldermanic Districts 2 and 3 will not have incumbents running for office, creating a total of four open seats, one from each of De Pere’s four respective districts.

City officials say upcoming election dates include a Spring Primary Election on Tuesday, February 18 – if required – and the Spring Election/Presidential Preference Primary on Tuesday, April 7.

Candidate packets are available for those interested in running for these upcoming local office openings in-person at the City Clerk’s Office (335 S. Broadway), or online by clicking here. Packets include a declaration of candidacy form, a campaign registration statement, and a blank nomination form (for signatures). There is also a checklist and a pamphlet about campaign finance.

For those interested in running for Common Council, potential applicants can find out which District they reside in and are eligible to represent by visiting deperewi.gov and navigating to the Clerk’s page.

For additional questions about running for local office in the City of De Pere or general election questions, call the City Clerk’s Office at 920-339-4050.