De Pere Middle School recognizes Veterans Day with vets speaking in classrooms

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Students and faculty at De Pere Middle School recognized Veterans Day by honoring a few local area vets with an assembly.

A total of 40 veterans visited the school, speaking to students about their military service in classrooms. In conjunction with Wisconsin Veterans Affairs and The Veterans in the Classroom Program, De Pere Middle School invited area veterans to speak about their experiences in the service and what it means to be a veteran.

Following the small group presentations, a brief assembly was held in the gym to honor all the veterans for volunteering their time to the school as well as our country.

“Ultimately it’s about the vets,” said Parker Hansen, seventh grade Social Studies and Science Teacher at De Pere Middle School. “It’s about them having an outlet to share their stories and, hopefully, the kids walk away with just a greater appreciation for the things they have today was because of the people that were willing to put themselves before others.”

De Pere Middle School has been hosting the Veterans Day event for 16 years.