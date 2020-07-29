De Pere moves one step closer to face-covering mandate

De Pere’s common council approved the face-covering resolution 5 to 3.

The Common Council held a virtual meeting Tuesday — and just like in Green Bay — the debate drew plenty of interest from the public.

With such a close vote –it was no surprise that almost immediately nearly one hundred residents on both sides– waited to chime in, when De Pere’s common council opened the virtual meeting to the public.

Whitney Lou says, “I do not support a mask. I believe it’s a personal choice for people. If you mandate masks, you’re pretty much saying we do not have common sense enough to protect ourselves.”

Sherry Hoyman says, “Masking will help to keep our businesses open and keep other healthy. I love that our percentile in De Pere is only at 3%. Let’s keep it there. Let’s get it lower.”

Don Mjelde says, “I don’t envy your position right now. You vote for the face-covering ordinance and you’re taking away somebody’s basic civil rights. You vote against it and you’re taking away somebody’s safety.”

De Pere’s Mayor James Boyd says hearing from the public is important, especially on such a divisive issue. “This is a chance for us to have discussion and dialogue on something that very important based on surveys from residents around the county and the city of De Pere, most want it, overwhelmingly.”

Since there’s no guidance about face coverings, Mayor Boyd says the surge in COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin has forced him to take the lead. “I’ve been waiting for guidance from the federal, state, and county levels, we simply haven’t had it. We think this will work to stop the spread and then hopefully move us forward.”

The measure now moves on to the next stage — a second reading at the Common Council meeting next week. If approved, the mandate would take effect the following day.