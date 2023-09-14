DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in De Pere are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is a suspect in a burglary that occurred earlier in September.

A release from the De Pere Police Department states that the incident took place in West De Pere during the early morning hours of September 4.

Photo from: De Pere Police Department

Anyone with relevant information regarding the identity of the suspect involved or any additional information relating to the incident is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Steve Yedica with the De Pere Police Department.

Those with tips can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward by contacting Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-7867, online, or through the P3 tip app.

No other information was provided.