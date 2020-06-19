De Pere peaceful protests continue to push for racial equality

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Peaceful protests continue to push for racial equality in the community.

A protest was held in Voyageur Park in De Pere on Thursday. Local protesters say they want to keep the Black Lives Matter Movement in the public eye.

“What we want to do is fight the to put something in place at the legislative level , where there’s a mandatory minimum or consequence for police officers who kill a unarmed black man or woman who is compliant,” Tevin Taylor, organizer of the protest, told WFRV Local 5.

The peaceful demonstrations could continue through the next few weeks, according to organizers.

